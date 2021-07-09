Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Marilyn Manson surrenders on New Hampshire assault warrant

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the...
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los Angeles. On Friday, July 2, 2021, Manson, born Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in to law enforcement in Los Angeles, in relation to a 2019 arrest warrant for acts alleged to have occurred while performing a concert in Gilford, NH. Warner was processed and released on personal recognizance bail.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rocker Marilyn Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles last week in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert, authorities said.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 19, 2019 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.

Gilford police Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee said Thursday that Manson had turned himself into law enforcement in Los Angeles the week before. Manson was booked and released without bail pending a court appearance in New Hampshire.

Manson’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

The victim, a videographer, was in the venue’s stage pit area at the time of the alleged assault, Gilford police previously said. The misdemeanor charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Brent McGuyre confirmed Manson’s surrender to The Associated Press. Manson turned himself in at the department’s Hollywood station on July 2 and was processed on the warrant before being released.

“This is consistent with anybody who has a misdemeanor warrant that is not local,” McGuyre said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myles Wilson was charged with two counts of statutory rape.
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County
Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department shows four people outside the Kamakazy...
VIDEO: Motorcycle club firebombed in Jones County
At one point, the traffic was backed up about five miles to the U.S. Highway 11 exit.
I-59 north near Hattiesburg cleared after crash
Meadows, 17, was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office helping to find missing Stone County teenager
Traffic after multiple wrecks on the interstate.
Traffic flowing again after multiple wrecks cleared on I-59 in Hattiesburg

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by Biogen on Monday, June 7, 2021 shows a vial and packaging for the...
FDA head calls for inquiry into Alzheimer’s drug review
President Joe Biden speaksduring an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House...
Biden tells Putin that Russia must ‘take action’ against cyber criminals
Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a shot of the Johnson & Johnson...
Miss. health officials discuss ‘new COVID-19 guidance’
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden signs competition order targeting big business