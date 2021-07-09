Laurel Police Departments hosts biannual ‘Fill-A-Truck’ food drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department hosted its biannual “Fill-A-Truck” food drive in front of Walmart on Friday to benefit the Good Samaritan Center’s food pantry and soup kitchen.

Beverly Odom, who manages the Good Samaritan Center soup kitchen, said the event honors the late Laurel police chief, Tyrone Stewart, who began the food drive seven years ago.

LPD Capt. Shannon Caraway said Stewart noticed the kitchen need help so he created a solution

“He saw the need for the soup kitchen. Our community is really tight knitted, and they needed some help because they feed over 300 people a day,” Caraway said.

Now, they continue the tradition in honor of him. Each year they park the truck in front of Walmart and fill it with groceries and supplies for the soup kitchen.

“He took it upon himself to partner with the Good Samaritan, so we just help them feed and supply all the needs that they have,” Caraway said.

And even if you weren’t able to make it out to Walmart, it’s not too late to donate.

“They can still bring it to the local police station, take it to the soup kitchen, the Good Samaritan Center or they can go online and make a donation on the center’s website,” Caraway said.

The police department hosts the food drive twice a year. The next one will be in November around Thanksgiving time.

