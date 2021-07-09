Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

K-9 Mercy braves Tropical Storm Elsa to find girl lost in the woods

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through...
Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods.(Lee County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer in Florida defied severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa to find an endangered missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond Tuesday night to reports of the missing girl.

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K-9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said Mercy was able to locate the girl and bring her safely back home to her family.

Mercy is part of Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s ReUnite Program, which offers a multi-layer approach to find missing and endangered people.

K9 MERCY BRINGS MISSING JUVENILE HOME DURING TROPICAL STORM Last night, deputies responded to a reported missing...

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myles Wilson was charged with two counts of statutory rape.
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County
Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department shows four people outside the Kamakazy...
VIDEO: Motorcycle club firebombed in Jones County
At one point, the traffic was backed up about five miles to the U.S. Highway 11 exit.
I-59 north near Hattiesburg cleared after crash
Meadows, 17, was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office helping to find missing Stone County teenager
Traffic after multiple wrecks on the interstate.
Traffic flowing again after multiple wrecks cleared on I-59 in Hattiesburg

Latest News

FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Loan relief approved for more for-profit college students
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa soaks NYC as it races up East Coast
Officials are searching by land and by air Wednesday for a grizzly suspected of killing a woman...
Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman
MHP Troop J Sgt. Travis Luck says the suspect is a black female driver and was last seen in the...
MHP investigating Fourth of July hit-and-run in Jones Co.
In some of the nation’s largest school districts, widespread mask-wearing is expected to...
Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks, CDC says