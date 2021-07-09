Win Stuff
Hattiesburg municipal clerk honored

Ronda Cole was the only Mississippi clerk to be selected for the 2021 Municipal Clerk Honor Role.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The General Code Company is honoring Hattiesburg Municipal Clerk Ronda Cole for her efforts and service to the city. She was the only Mississippi clerk to be selected for the 2021 Municipal Clerk Honor Role.

“It’s an honor,” Cole said. “I was actually nominated by my deputy clerk, so it is a fantastic honor to represent the city but also to be recognized by other clerks, your peers who do the same job you do every day.”

Cole has worked as a clerk for 20 years for two different municipalities.

“We provide all of their administrative support,” Cole said. “So things such as travel, meeting with constituents, setting up board meetings. Of course, we handle all of the city council meetings and take the minutes. We also maintain the city’s records.”

Cole said she loves her job and the people she meets day to day.

“Some of my favorite moments is when we help the citizens or help the city move forward,” Cole said. “I’m all about progress. One of our main goals that Lisa and I, the deputy, that we set is to get the council records online. So for here that’s been one of my greatest joys. We were able to get those up online so people can go in and search those online back to 1885 instead of going to the vault and pulling out the minute books and manually searching those.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

