Hattiesburg calling on community to ‘adopt’ Clyde Kennard Memorial Highway

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBRUG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mayor Toby Barker put out a call on his Facebook Page asking the community to volunteer and help keep Clyde Kennard Memorial Highway clean.

“Our city workers cannot keep 350 road miles of city right of way every day. So we are putting the call out to the public to help,” Barker said in an interview. “We are asking for six to eight groups to sign up to once a month go and pick up one side of Clyde Kennard Memorial Highway and commit to do that for the next six months.”

The memorial highway section stretches from the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Hardy Street to the Mississippi Department of Transportation District Office.

Barker admits litter is a problem in Hattiesburg and also urges the community to respect city streets and throw their trash away at home.

Barker says this call for volunteers on Clyde Kennard Memorial Highway is the first of many. He hopes to extend the program to streets across the Hub City.

You can sign up to participate at https://bit.ly/litterburgpartner.

