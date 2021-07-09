Community garden providing fresh, free produce to Hattiesburg’s Ward 2

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The residents in Hattiesburg’s Ward 2 now have access to fresh, organic and free produce.

The Mississippi Rising Coalition and the Oseola McCarty Center partnered together a few months ago to start growing the crops.

“The whole reason that we have this garden is that Ward 2 is a food desert, there’s no grocery store,” said Henry Coleman, a community organizer.

Mississippi Rising community agriculture organizer Charlotte Ciobanu said the garden has been her main focus.

“We saw and we heard a need and wanted to do something about it and rose to the occasion. If you don’t have a car, you basically don’t have access to fresh produce,” Ciobanu said.

Coleman said there’s a lot of vegetables and fruits to choose from.

“We have many things. We have peppers, tomatoes, we have cucumbers, growing carrots over here, we have figs, we have a bevy,” Coleman said.

Residents in the area can go to the garden and pick however much they need.

The garden is located at the at the Oseola McCarty Center at 607 McSwain Street.

