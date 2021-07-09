Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Community garden providing fresh, free produce to Hattiesburg’s Ward 2

The garden is located at the at the Oseola McCarty Center at 607 McSwain Street.
The garden is located at the at the Oseola McCarty Center at 607 McSwain Street.(mia monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The residents in Hattiesburg’s Ward 2 now have access to fresh, organic and free produce.

The Mississippi Rising Coalition and the Oseola McCarty Center partnered together a few months ago to start growing the crops.

“The whole reason that we have this garden is that Ward 2 is a food desert, there’s no grocery store,” said Henry Coleman, a community organizer.

Mississippi Rising community agriculture organizer Charlotte Ciobanu said the garden has been her main focus.

“We saw and we heard a need and wanted to do something about it and rose to the occasion. If you don’t have a car, you basically don’t have access to fresh produce,” Ciobanu said.

Coleman said there’s a lot of vegetables and fruits to choose from.

“We have many things. We have peppers, tomatoes, we have cucumbers, growing carrots over here, we have figs, we have a bevy,” Coleman said.

Residents in the area can go to the garden and pick however much they need.

The garden is located at the at the Oseola McCarty Center at 607 McSwain Street.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myles Wilson was charged with two counts of statutory rape.
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County
Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department shows four people outside the Kamakazy...
VIDEO: Motorcycle club firebombed in Jones County
At one point, the traffic was backed up about five miles to the U.S. Highway 11 exit.
I-59 north near Hattiesburg cleared after crash
Meadows, 17, was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office helping to find missing Stone County teenager
Traffic after multiple wrecks on the interstate.
Traffic flowing again after multiple wrecks cleared on I-59 in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Even if you weren’t able to make it out to Walmart, it’s not too late to donate.
Laurel Police Departments hosts biannual ‘Fill-A-Truck’ food drive
Clyde Kennard Memorial Highway was dedicated on May 27.
Hattiesburg calling on community to ‘adopt’ Clyde Kennard Memorial Highway
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scores ahead of Las Vegas Raiders safety...
Columbia native, NFL safety Johnathan Abram to host youth football camp
Bentley training at L.A.W. Fitness in Hattiesburg.
15-year old building strength despite his cerebral palsy diagnosis