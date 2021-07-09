Ellisville Police Department to get two new patrol cars

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Board of Supervisors approved a request by Chief Bruce Russell for the purchase of two new Dodge Chargers to replace older, damaged cars in the fleet.

Each vehicle will cost around $24,500, which includes the basic models equipped with a V8 engine.

They will be outfitted with equipment from the older patrol cars that are being replaced. Additional money was approved for the installation of blue lights, push bumpers and other necessary equipment.

It’s been several years since the Ellisville Police Department has bought any new vehicles, and with this purchase, lower maintenance costs are expected as well.

