Columbia native, NFL safety Johnathan Abram to host youth football camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A professional football player and Pine Belt native is set to host a free youth football camp in Hattiesburg.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his Johnathan’s Journey for the Better Foundation will host their inaugural football camp on Saturday, July 17, at Oak Grove High School.

The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for the camp is closed, but walk-ups with a parent/guardian will be accepted at 8 a.m. before the camp begins.

We're coming home this summer to the city, community, and people that helped me become the man that I am today.



This is why I'm bringing my FREE youth football camp to Oak Grove High School on July 17th. https://t.co/Tc1ZluuhKg pic.twitter.com/XpjsdwDZNj — Johnathan Abram 🐆 (@JohnathanAbram1) June 23, 2021

Currently entering his third season with the Raiders, Abram is a Columbia native and played for Mississippi State University. He declared for the 2019 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the first round by the Raiders.

Abram and fellow National Football League teammates will be at the camp for a day of football drills, life skills development and educational/leadership exercises.

Johnathan’s Journey for the Better’s goal is to provide a foundation and stream of resources for young men and women in underserved communities to help them reach their goals and reach their potential.

More than 250 children will attend the camp from ages 7 to 17. All who attend will receive a T-shirt, lunch and a backpack full of school supplies provided by Abram’s foundation.

