Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Columbia native, NFL safety Johnathan Abram to host youth football camp

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scores ahead of Las Vegas Raiders safety...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scores ahead of Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(Brian Blanco | AP)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A professional football player and Pine Belt native is set to host a free youth football camp in Hattiesburg.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his Johnathan’s Journey for the Better Foundation will host their inaugural football camp on Saturday, July 17, at Oak Grove High School.

The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for the camp is closed, but walk-ups with a parent/guardian will be accepted at 8 a.m. before the camp begins.

Currently entering his third season with the Raiders, Abram is a Columbia native and played for Mississippi State University. He declared for the 2019 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the first round by the Raiders.

Abram and fellow National Football League teammates will be at the camp for a day of football drills, life skills development and educational/leadership exercises.

Johnathan’s Journey for the Better’s goal is to provide a foundation and stream of resources for young men and women in underserved communities to help them reach their goals and reach their potential.

More than 250 children will attend the camp from ages 7 to 17. All who attend will receive a T-shirt, lunch and a backpack full of school supplies provided by Abram’s foundation.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myles Wilson was charged with two counts of statutory rape.
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County
Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department shows four people outside the Kamakazy...
VIDEO: Motorcycle club firebombed in Jones County
At one point, the traffic was backed up about five miles to the U.S. Highway 11 exit.
I-59 north near Hattiesburg cleared after crash
Meadows, 17, was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office helping to find missing Stone County teenager
Traffic after multiple wrecks on the interstate.
Traffic flowing again after multiple wrecks cleared on I-59 in Hattiesburg

Latest News

MHP Troop J Sgt. Travis Luck says the suspect is a black female driver and was last seen in the...
MHP investigating Fourth of July hit-and-run in Jones Co.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,545 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported.
416 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in Miss. Friday
Bentley training at L.A.W. Fitness in Hattiesburg.
15-year old building strength despite his cerebral palsy diagnosis
Bentley Rayford was born with cerebral palsy, but he has not let it control his life.
15-year old building strength despite his cerebral palsy diagnosis