Cloudy Friday with more scattered thunderstorms

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening with lows in the low 70s. 

This weekend will be warmer as highs reach into the upper 80s to low 90s with partly cloudy skies. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out for both Saturday and Sunday.

A few hit-or-miss showers will linger into Monday with highs in the low 90s.

Next week will be drier and hotter as highs warm up into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

