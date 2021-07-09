Win Stuff
Back to school COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for July 17 in Hattiesburg

The Hattiesburg Clinic will administer shots at the C.E. Roy Community Center.
The clinic will be held July 17 at the C.E. Roy Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon.
The clinic will be held July 17 at the C.E. Roy Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg and Hattiesburg Clinic are teaming up for another vaccine event at the C.E. Roy Community Center.

The “Back to School” clinic on July 17 is aimed at kids ages 12 and up. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. until noon.

Attendees will have a choice between the Johnson & Johnson shot and the Pfizer shot. J&J is approved for ages 18 and older. Pfizer is approved for ages 12 and older.

City leaders, health professionals and the Hattiesburg Public School District superintendent gathered for the announcement.

“We know that children learn better in person, so that is our message to parents. We want our children in person learning this fall, and the best way to do that is to get everyone who is eligible vaccinated so we can lower the spread of coronavirus,” said Dr. Anita Henderson, a pediatrician with Hattiesburg Clinic.

In a interview earlier this summer, Superintendent Robert Williams said the district is planning in-person classes and hopes to see less COVID-19 restrictions. He encouraged parents with students old enough to get their vaccines.

“What that means for school is that children who are two weeks past their second Pfizer vaccine would no longer have to quarantine if someone in their class contracted COVID,” Henderson said. “So that means the football team, the cheerleading squad, the debate team would not have to quarantine if those children are vaccinated.”

Mayor Toby Barker said it is important for the city to support these events and encourages people to take advantage of this opportunity.

“We’ve lost 244 people in our community between our two counties to COVID-19,” Barker said. “There is no reason that we continue to have people die. It’s completely preventable, there’s no sense in it. Trust your doctor, trust the science get your shot.”

Councilwoman Deborah Delgado announced there is an incentive at the clinic. The first 200 people will each get a $25 gift card.

Henderson said if parents have any concerns, there is plenty of time before the clinic to talk to their child’s doctor.

“Ask questions. We have lots of parents who are asking good questions,” Henderson said. “They obviously want to do the best thing for their child, and we want to do the best thing for our patients. Both of my children have been vaccinated fully. I would never recommend anything for my patients that I did not feel 100% comfortable with.”

There is no limit on how many shots are available. Everyone who gets the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for their second dose at the community center on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

