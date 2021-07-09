Win Stuff
416 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in Miss. Friday

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,545 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 324,000.

MSDH reported 416 COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 324,057 cases and 7,439 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,545 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported:

  • Covington: 2,710 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,952 cases, 156 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,231 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,515 cases, 169 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,451 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,733 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,292 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,661 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting over 312,956 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 994,500 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:

  • Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
  • First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
  • Adults aged 50 and older
  • Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
  • Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.

To date, more than 2.9 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.

