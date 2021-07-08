Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

VIDEO: Motorcycle club firebombed in Jones County

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the firebombing of a motorcycle club in the Powers community on Wednesday night.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department shows four people outside the Kamakazy Motorcycle Club on Mississippi Highway 184 at 8:20 p.m.

The video then shows the four people running away as a flash of light can be seen from the building.

Investigators and deputies later found what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail, or petrol bomb, that had been thrown through the front window of the building.

The sheriff’s department said the fire burned itself out, but the club sustained damage to the window and the inside of the building.

Anyone with information regarding the firebombing is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic after multiple wrecks on the interstate.
Traffic flowing again after multiple wrecks cleared on I-59 in Hattiesburg
Two lottery tickets sold just miles apart in the Pine Belt matched the winning numbers in...
Check your numbers: Winning lottery tickets sold miles apart in the Pine Belt
Deputies saw Goff with a machete when they arrived at the home around 2:45 p.m., and Goff ran...
Suspect in weekend standoff with Forrest Co. deputies identified
“The JCSD Narcotics Division is working hard to put pressure on the dealers of illegal...
Heroin seized, 2 La. residents arrested overnight in Jones Co.
Meadows, 17, was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office helping to find missing Stone County teenager

Latest News

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the firebombing of a motorcycle club in...
VIDEO: Motorcycle club firebombed in Jones County
The Department of Justice created a Body-Worn Camera Tool Kit for resources to support the...
DOJ to provide funding for body cams to rural law enforcement agencies
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
Myles Wilson was charged with two counts of statutory rape.
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County