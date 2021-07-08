Win Stuff
Toddler in critical condition after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson

Authorities respond to a scene where a one-year-old was apparently shot Thursday afternoon.
Authorities respond to a scene where a one-year-old was apparently shot Thursday afternoon.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Jackson on Thursday afternoon, per the Jackson Police Department.

The shooting happened before 5 p.m. at a home on Coronet Place.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was playing with a gun inside the home when it accidentally discharged, hitting the toddler.

The child was then taken to a local hospital where they have been listed in critical condition.

