Toddler in critical condition after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Jackson on Thursday afternoon, per the Jackson Police Department.
The shooting happened before 5 p.m. at a home on Coronet Place.
According to police, a 14-year-old boy was playing with a gun inside the home when it accidentally discharged, hitting the toddler.
The child was then taken to a local hospital where they have been listed in critical condition.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.