Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Tim’s Two Cents: Hattiesburg High football coach Tony Vance

This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast features WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with...
This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast features WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with Hattiesburg High School football coach Tony Vance.(WDAM)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Hattiesburg High School head football coach Tony Vance.

Vance is in his 24th year of coaching, including the past nine at the helm of the Tigers.

Hattiesburg earned a berth in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s football playoffs in each of Vance’s first six seasons.

The Tigers reached the state championship game for the first time since 1998 when Vance guided them to a Class 5A South State title in 2017.

Vance has gone 65-37 in nine seasons at Hattiesburg, including a 37-4 record between 2016-18.

Vance talks about the upcoming season, shedding the role of athletic director after three years and coming through the COVID-19 season.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic after multiple wrecks on the interstate.
Traffic flowing again after multiple wrecks cleared on I-59 in Hattiesburg
Two lottery tickets sold just miles apart in the Pine Belt matched the winning numbers in...
Check your numbers: Winning lottery tickets sold miles apart in the Pine Belt
Deputies saw Goff with a machete when they arrived at the home around 2:45 p.m., and Goff ran...
Suspect in weekend standoff with Forrest Co. deputies identified
“The JCSD Narcotics Division is working hard to put pressure on the dealers of illegal...
Heroin seized, 2 La. residents arrested overnight in Jones Co.
Meadows, 17, was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office helping to find missing Stone County teenager

Latest News

Southern Miss alum Valentina Haupt will make history on Thursday
Southern Miss graduate Valentina Haupt set to play in Marathon LPGA Classic this weekend
Sam Kendricks, of the United States, celebrates after the the men's pole vault final at the...
Here are the Mississippians competing in the Tokyo Olympics
2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.
2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.
Head coach Chris Lemonis (far left) grasps the National Championship trophy at Mississippi...
State senator wants to commemorate Bulldogs’ national title with license plate