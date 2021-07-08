Tim’s Two Cents: Hattiesburg High football coach Tony Vance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Hattiesburg High School head football coach Tony Vance.

Vance is in his 24th year of coaching, including the past nine at the helm of the Tigers.

Hattiesburg earned a berth in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s football playoffs in each of Vance’s first six seasons.

The Tigers reached the state championship game for the first time since 1998 when Vance guided them to a Class 5A South State title in 2017.

Vance has gone 65-37 in nine seasons at Hattiesburg, including a 37-4 record between 2016-18.

Vance talks about the upcoming season, shedding the role of athletic director after three years and coming through the COVID-19 season.

