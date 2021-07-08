Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Sunny Thursday morning but more storms are expected later

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Scattered thunderstorms will fire back up during the afternoon hours tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 80s. This weekend will be warmer as highs reach into the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out for both Saturday and Sunday.

A few hit-or-miss showers will linger into Monday with highs in the low 90s.

Next week will be drier and hotter as highs warm up into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two lottery tickets sold just miles apart in the Pine Belt matched the winning numbers in...
Check your numbers: Winning lottery tickets sold miles apart in the Pine Belt
Traffic after multiple wrecks on the interstate.
Traffic flowing again after multiple wrecks cleared on I-59 in Hattiesburg
Deputies saw Goff with a machete when they arrived at the home around 2:45 p.m., and Goff ran...
Suspect in weekend standoff with Forrest Co. deputies identified
“The JCSD Narcotics Division is working hard to put pressure on the dealers of illegal...
Heroin seized, 2 La. residents arrested overnight in Jones Co.
2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.
2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.

Latest News

.
Patrick Bigbie's Thursday morning forecast 7/8
We have a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday with highs in the upper...
Chance for scattered showers, thunderstorms Thursday
We have a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday with highs in the upper...
Chance for scattered showers, thunderstorms Thursday
We have a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday with highs in the upper...
Chance for scattered showers, thunderstorms Thursday