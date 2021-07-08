Southern Miss graduate Valentina Haupt set to play in Marathon LPGA Classic this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - When Valentina Haupt places her golf ball on the opening hole Thursday at around 8:16 a.m. (CT) Thursday, she becomes the first woman in the history of the Southern Miss program to tee off in a Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) event.

Haupt will play in the 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic, Presented by Dana, at the par 71, 6,578-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. She was scheduled to play in the 2020 event, but that was pushed back until this summer due to COVID-19.

Haupt, a native of Santiago, Chile, claimed her spot in this event by finishing fifth at the Energy Producers, Inc. Texas Women’s Open in June of 2020 with a two-under 211. Normally, only the winner of that tournament receives an exemption into an LPGA event, but the top four performers already had full LPGA status, so the next nod went to Haupt.

Her collegiate career, spanning from 2015-19, encompassed a full set of honors and records. She remains the only Golden Eagle to be a WGCA All-American Scholar all four years, while her final outing of her Southern Miss tenure was a career-low, two-under 214 at the C-USA Championships.

Her 115 career rounds tied for the school record, and her 76.22-stroke average ranks fifth. She was also the SAAC President as a senior, finished with a 3.9 GPA and was named to the Who’s Who Among Southern Miss Students.

Fans can follow Haupt’s progress via live scoring for the tournament by clicking here.

