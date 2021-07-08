Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department charged a 20-year-old Laurel man with two counts of statutory rape on Wednesday.

Myles Wilson was arrested and booked into the Jones County Jail after a report was filed in June by a family member of the alleged victim, who is 14-years-old, according to JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter.

Wilson made his initial court appearance on Wednesday and had his bond set at $5,000.

Carter said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.