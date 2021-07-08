Win Stuff
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County

Myles Wilson was charged with two counts of statutory rape.
Myles Wilson was charged with two counts of statutory rape.(Jones County Jail)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department charged a 20-year-old Laurel man with two counts of statutory rape on Wednesday.

Myles Wilson was arrested and booked into the Jones County Jail after a report was filed in June by a family member of the alleged victim, who is 14-years-old, according to JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter.

Wilson made his initial court appearance on Wednesday and had his bond set at $5,000.

Carter said the investigation is ongoing.

