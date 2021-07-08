Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Jones County home sustains ‘catastrophic’ damage in fire

Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the fire on Blondie Road shortly...
Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the fire on Blondie Road shortly before 3 p.m.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle fire in the Glade community of Jones County spread to a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, causing “catastrophic damage,” according to the Jones County Fire Council.

Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the fire on Blondie Road shortly before 3 p.m. after residents called to report a vehicle fire.

The fire soon spread to the log home, which had been remodeled with vinyl siding.

Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, said the home was nearly fully engulfed by the time the first fire apparatus had arrived.

The inside of the home was too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene but declined transport to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Departments that responded include M&M, Glade, Ovett, Johnson, Sandersville, Rustin and Powers volunteer fire departments. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder-suicide investigation is ongoing in Laurel.
Murder-suicide investigation ongoing in City of Laurel
Two lottery tickets sold just miles apart in the Pine Belt matched the winning numbers in...
Check your numbers: Winning lottery tickets sold miles apart in the Pine Belt
Deputies saw Goff with a machete when they arrived at the home around 2:45 p.m., and Goff ran...
Suspect in weekend standoff with Forrest Co. deputies identified
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location
2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.
2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.

Latest News

Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
5pm Headlines 07/07
5pm Headlines 07/07
Officials with the Hiwannee Water Association said they are looking at other ways to speed up...
Hiwannee Water Association customers voice concern over water issues
Two families say ongoing issues with low water pressure and discoloration has plagued them for...
Hiwannee Water Association customers voice concern over water issues