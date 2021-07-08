I-59 north backed up for miles near Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Northbound traffic on Interstate 59 is backed up for miles near Hattiesburg.

According to a traffic alert from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the backup started around 3:45 p.m. due to a traffic incident near the Hardy Street exit.

The latest update from MDOT says traffic in the area could be impacted through 6:30 p.m.

As of 5:30 p.m., traffic was backed up about five miles to the U.S. Highway 11 exit.

WDAM has reached out to Mississippi Highway Patrol for information on the crash.

