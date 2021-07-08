Hiwannee Water Association customers voice concern over water issues

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County residents Audrey Cochran and Mary Anne Walker have a water problem and said they aren’t the only ones.

They said ongoing issues with low water pressure and discoloration has plagued them for years, and they are tired up having to deal with it.

The Hiwannee Water Association, which provides service to homes in the area, has been busy over the past several months replacing miles of decades-old metal water pipes with new ones made of corrosion resistant plastic.

Not helping matters is the fact that the Cochran and Walker families live at the very end of the service line where most of the discolored water in the system ends up.

“We just want to know that our water is safe to drink,” Cochran said. “You don’t want to take a bath in orange water, and you want to know that it’s safe. You definitely don’t want to drink it.”

“When you wash a load of clothes and it messes up a whole load of white clothing, there’s no fixing it,” she added.

While work has been taking place laying the new water line, the old line on occasion gets damaged, prompting a boil water notice.

Currently, residents living in the Old River Road and Woodard Switch Road area are urged to boil their water before using it to cook food or to drink.

Walker said there’s times when she’s had to call the water department office to let them know the water has changed color or that the pressure has dropped.

“We call them and then we have to go out and turn the flush valve on in order to try and clear up the water, but eventually, we’d like to see the flush moved away from our yards,” Walker said.

“They need to come by and let us know there’s a boil water notice in place and just wait on us to first to notify them about a problem with the water,” she added.

Officials with the Hiwannee Water Association said they are looking at other ways to speed up getting relief to the Cochran and Walker families.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.