Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

DOJ to provide funding for body cams to rural law enforcement agencies

The Department of Justice created a Body-Worn Camera Tool Kit for resources to support the...
The Department of Justice created a Body-Worn Camera Tool Kit for resources to support the development and implementation of body camera programs.((Source: U.S. Department of Justice))
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - The United States Department of Justice has announced that the Bureau of Justice Assistance is providing millions of dollars in grant money that will fund body cameras to small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies.

BJA is releasing $7.65 million in a competitive microgrant that will fund body-worn cameras to any law enforcement department with 50 or fewer full-time, sworn personnel.

The announcement was made Thursday following Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco’s recent memo to the department’s law enforcement units directing them to create and submit for review their plans for BWC policies that require agents to wear and activate BWC recording equipment for purposes of recording their actions during:

  • A pre-planned attempt to serve an arrest warrant or other pre-planned arrest, including the apprehension of fugitives south on state and local warrants
  • The execution of a search or seizure warrant or order

“The Justice Department is committed to providing law enforcement with valuable resources to increase accountability and build trust with the communities they serve,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Today we encourage all small, rural and Tribal law enforcement agencies to apply for funding for this important tool that will enhance protection for both officers and citizens.”

BJA has selected Justice & Security Strategies Inc. to oversee the grant program through a cooperative agreement.

Funds have to be used to purchase or lease body cameras and may include costs related to programming.

“The grant solicitation today will help law enforcement agencies and their communities improve evidentiary outcomes, and enhance the safety of, and improve interactions between, officers and the public,” said Acting Director Kristen Mahoney of BJA. “Importantly, this grant program will make it easier for small, rural and Tribal law enforcement agencies to apply for funding. It’s an online application that will streamline the grant process for these agencies.”

Agencies interested in BWC funding that do not meet the criteria for small, rural and Tribal should note that the FY 2021 Body-Worn Camera Police and Implementation Program to Support Law Enforcement Agencies grant request is open.

$27.5 million is expected to be the total amount to be awarded under the grant request. The request will close on July 12, 2021.

The Department of Justice created a Body-Worn Camera Tool Kit for resources to support the development and implementation of body-worn camera programs.

For more information and to apply for the grant program, visit here. All applications are due by Aug. 31, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic after multiple wrecks on the interstate.
Traffic flowing again after multiple wrecks cleared on I-59 in Hattiesburg
Two lottery tickets sold just miles apart in the Pine Belt matched the winning numbers in...
Check your numbers: Winning lottery tickets sold miles apart in the Pine Belt
Deputies saw Goff with a machete when they arrived at the home around 2:45 p.m., and Goff ran...
Suspect in weekend standoff with Forrest Co. deputies identified
“The JCSD Narcotics Division is working hard to put pressure on the dealers of illegal...
Heroin seized, 2 La. residents arrested overnight in Jones Co.
Meadows, 17, was last seen wearing black hole pants, an AC/DC shirt and white Nike high-top...
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office helping to find missing Stone County teenager

Latest News

Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department shows four people outside the Kamakazy...
VIDEO: Motorcycle club firebombed in Jones County
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the firebombing of a motorcycle club in...
VIDEO: Motorcycle club firebombed in Jones County
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
Myles Wilson was charged with two counts of statutory rape.
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County