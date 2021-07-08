Covington County fire departments getting $500K in new equipment

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire departments across Covington County are getting some new state-of-the-art protective equipment, thanks to the Covington County Board of Supervisors.

The Board has spent more than $500,000 to buy 40 new SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) and nearly three dozen sets of turnout gear, which is protective clothing for firefighters.

All 10 departments in the county will get the equipment.

Each department will get four SCBAs and multiple sets of turnout gear.

In addition, the Collins Fire Department and the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department will each receive new rescue tools.

“The county had invested a few years ago in rescue tools for eight other departments and there were two departments that did not receive tools at that time, one being Collins and one being Southeast Covington or Sanford Volunteer Fire Department, and so the Board of Supervisors made those two departments whole in making an investment in rescue tools for them as well,” said John Pope, chief of the Collins Fire Department and Fire Services Coordinator for Covington County.

The SCBAs and rescue tools are in Collins and will be handed out to fire departments next week.

The turnout gear has not been delivered to the county yet, but Pope says it should arrive by September.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.