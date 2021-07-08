Boardings up, new aviation services company being built at PIB

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Airline boardings are up and a new aviation services company is under construction at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

For the second consecutive month, boardings for United Airlines daily flights to and from Houston have increased sharply.

In May of this year, 1, 292 boardings were reported by PIB.

For the same month in 2020, only 383 boardings were reported.

Airport executive director Tom Heanue says numbers for June of 2021 are not yet official, but he says more than 1,300 people boarded United Airlines flights to or from Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

“We’d like to think that these numbers are going to continue,” Heanue said. “We’re in the summer months and people are traveling, they are enjoying, but, I think also the hub of Houston is a good hub. People in our area are really responding to it and I hope they respond to it and use it.”

Meanwhile, Duff Capital Investors is funding the building of a new fixed-base operation, or FBO, at PIB.

It will be called Pine Belt Aviation and will provide various services to private aviation.

A new hangar currently being built is the first step in the project, which is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

One other FBO, U.S. Aviation FBO Services, is already doing business at the airport.

“It’s kind of rare for our size airport to have two FBOs, but I think we have enough diversity in what we have flying in all the time that both will do well,” Heanue said.

“Hopefully, it will actually bring in some additional revenues, which will help the airport reduce its dependence on taxpaying dollars.”

Heanue also says construction on a new roof at the airport terminal should be finished in a couple of weeks.

That project is funded by a federal Airport Improvement Grant.

