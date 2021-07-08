Win Stuff
427 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Miss. Thursday

To date, more than 2.9 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
To date, more than 2.9 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 323,600.

MSDH reported 427 COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, bringing the state total to 323,641 cases and 7,437 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,507 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported:

  • Covington: 2,708 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,944 cases, 156 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,231 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,506 cases, 169 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,438 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,733 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,287 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,660 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting over 312,956 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 992,800 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:

  • Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
  • First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
  • Adults aged 50 and older
  • Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
  • Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.

