Widespread thunderstorms expected this afternoon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Scattered thunderstorms will fire back up during the afternoon hours tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

We’ll begin to dry out towards the end of this week as rain chances will go down to 20 percent by Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny, which will allow us to warm up into the upper 80s.

This weekend will be warmer as highs reach into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

A few hit-or-miss showers will move back in on Monday with highs in the low 90s.

