Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Suspect in weekend standoff with Forrest Co. deputies identified

Deputies saw Goff with a machete when they arrived at the home around 2:45 p.m., and Goff ran...
Deputies saw Goff with a machete when they arrived at the home around 2:45 p.m., and Goff ran inside the home and refused to come out.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man investigators say barricaded himself inside a home during an hours-long standoff over the weekend.

According to FCSO, Tony Earl Goff, 51, is being charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.

FCSO received a call of a man assaulting a woman at a home on Eatonville Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. Sims said the report was that a man had hit a woman with a chain.

Deputies saw Goff with a machete when they arrived at the home around 2:45 p.m., and Goff ran inside the home and refused to come out, investigators said.

Sims said Goff was inside the home alone, along with a single-shot .22 caliber rifle.

The standoff ended when a Forrest County SWAT team entered the home and arrested Goff around 5 p.m.

The woman involved was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene for cuts and bruises. It was determined she did not need to go to the hospital.

Goff is being held at the Forrest County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder-suicide investigation is ongoing in Laurel.
Murder-suicide investigation ongoing in City of Laurel
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location
2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.
2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.
A local state senator gives an update on the status of medical marijuana in the state of...
Miss. state senator gives update on medical marijuana
The Marion County sheriff's department is warning motorists to be wary of 'spikes' being...
Marion Co. sheriff warning drivers to watch for ‘spiked’ roads

Latest News

Two lottery tickets sold just miles apart in the Pine Belt matched the winning numbers in...
Check your numbers: Winning lottery tickets sold miles apart in the Pine Belt
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,460 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported.
379 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Miss. Wednesday
The recommendation to stay at home and the fear of contracting COVID-19 likely deterred...
Pink Up: Sharp decline in mammograms due to COVID-19 pandemic
Five students coming to Petal school district for exchange program.
Petal School District preparing for arrival of exchange students