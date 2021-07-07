Suspect in weekend standoff with Forrest Co. deputies identified

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man investigators say barricaded himself inside a home during an hours-long standoff over the weekend.

According to FCSO, Tony Earl Goff, 51, is being charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.

FCSO received a call of a man assaulting a woman at a home on Eatonville Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. Sims said the report was that a man had hit a woman with a chain.

Deputies saw Goff with a machete when they arrived at the home around 2:45 p.m., and Goff ran inside the home and refused to come out, investigators said.

Sims said Goff was inside the home alone, along with a single-shot .22 caliber rifle.

The standoff ended when a Forrest County SWAT team entered the home and arrested Goff around 5 p.m.

The woman involved was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene for cuts and bruises. It was determined she did not need to go to the hospital.

Goff is being held at the Forrest County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

