Petal School District preparing for arrival of exchange students

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Five international students will soon be on their way to the Pine Belt, joining the Petal School District to further their education.

Some of the students are expected to be in Mississippi as soon as next week.

The students are between the ages of 15 and 18 years old and will be staying with a volunteer house family.

Students are required to maintain a C average in all classes to stay within the program.

“This is not a travel program. This is not a, ‘Hey, let’s go to America and party and not go to school,’” said April Young, who works with Cultural Homestay International. “This is an academic program so they have to go to school. They have to make the grades. They have to participate in school and home family life.”

If you would like to become a house family for a student in the future, you can reach out to Young at aprilyoungchi@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.