Petal police officers move to new uniform style

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal police officers got a new look as they moved to a new uniform style Tuesday.

Department leaders and city officials have been considering the change for several months.

The new look includes polo-style shirts to help keep officers cooler and pants that are made from material allowing for more comfort.

Carrier vests will be replacing the bulky utility belts, transferring the weight off the officer’s hips and lower backs.

Police Chief Matthew Hiatt said wearing heavy gear creates unnecessary stress on the body, and the move to new uniforms was welcomed by everyone in the department, including himself.

“Today is the first day, and I know I’ve heard a lot of excitement. We’ve been planning this for the past six months, so today’s the day,” Hiatt said. “I woke up excited for myself to be able to do it, to be comfortable and also for the men and women of this department.”

The traditional style uniform will still be issued and used during special events and occasions.

