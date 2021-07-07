Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Petal police officers move to new uniform style

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal police officers got a new look as they moved to a new uniform style Tuesday.

Department leaders and city officials have been considering the change for several months.

The new look includes polo-style shirts to help keep officers cooler and pants that are made from material allowing for more comfort.

Carrier vests will be replacing the bulky utility belts, transferring the weight off the officer’s hips and lower backs.

Police Chief Matthew Hiatt said wearing heavy gear creates unnecessary stress on the body, and the move to new uniforms was welcomed by everyone in the department, including himself.

“Today is the first day, and I know I’ve heard a lot of excitement. We’ve been planning this for the past six months, so today’s the day,” Hiatt said. “I woke up excited for myself to be able to do it, to be comfortable and also for the men and women of this department.”

The traditional style uniform will still be issued and used during special events and occasions.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County sheriff's department is warning motorists to be wary of 'spikes' being...
Marion Co. sheriff warning drivers to watch for ‘spiked’ roads
Man from Oklahoma hit, killed by train in Lamar County
A murder-suicide investigation is ongoing in Laurel.
Murder-suicide investigation ongoing in City of Laurel
The standoff ended around 5 p.m. when a Forrest County SWAT team entered the home and...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Forrest County home
Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated

Latest News

Petal police officers move to new uniform style
Ellisville welcomes new fire chief
The long weekend gave people a chance to reflect on why they celebrates Independence Day.
Families enjoying extended Fourth of July weekend
You can drop the supplies off at 6981 Lincoln Road in Hattiesburg.
Hub City gym collecting school supplies for students