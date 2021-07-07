Win Stuff
Motorists urged to use caution after multiple wrecks on I-59 in Hattiesburg

Traffic after multiple wrecks on the interstate.
Traffic after multiple wrecks on the interstate.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is urging drivers to use caution as emergency crews respond to multiple wrecks on Interstate-59 in Hattiesburg.

Motorists should use caution in the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate before Exit 67A to U.S. Highway 49.

According to MDOT Traffic, a crash near the exit has all northbound lanes blocked.

Emergency crews are on the scene of multiple accidents.
Emergency crews are on the scene of multiple accidents.(MDOT Traffic)

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

