Motorists urged to use caution after multiple wrecks on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is urging drivers to use caution as emergency crews respond to multiple wrecks on Interstate-59 in Hattiesburg.

Motorists should use caution in the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate before Exit 67A to U.S. Highway 49.

According to MDOT Traffic, a crash near the exit has all northbound lanes blocked.

Emergency crews are on the scene of multiple accidents. (MDOT Traffic)

