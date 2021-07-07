Motorists urged to use caution after multiple wrecks on I-59 in Hattiesburg
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is urging drivers to use caution as emergency crews respond to multiple wrecks on Interstate-59 in Hattiesburg.
Motorists should use caution in the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate before Exit 67A to U.S. Highway 49.
According to MDOT Traffic, a crash near the exit has all northbound lanes blocked.
