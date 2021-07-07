Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted in capital murder case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Marshals Office is requesting help in locating Dezmon Clinton who is wanted for capital murder.

Clinton is believed to be around 15 years old, according to Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477), or log onto www.P3tips.com.

Clinton is to be considered armed and dangerous.

No details of the murder were provided.

