Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted in capital murder case

15-year-old wanted for capital murder.
15-year-old wanted for capital murder.(Clinton Police)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Marshals Office is requesting help in locating Dezmon Clinton who is wanted for capital murder.

Clinton is believed to be around 15 years old, according to Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477), or log onto www.P3tips.com.

Clinton is to be considered armed and dangerous.

No details of the murder were provided.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder-suicide investigation is ongoing in Laurel.
Murder-suicide investigation ongoing in City of Laurel
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location
2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.
2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.
A local state senator gives an update on the status of medical marijuana in the state of...
Miss. state senator gives update on medical marijuana
The Marion County sheriff's department is warning motorists to be wary of 'spikes' being...
Marion Co. sheriff warning drivers to watch for ‘spiked’ roads

Latest News

“The JCSD Narcotics Division is working hard to put pressure on the dealers of illegal...
Heroin seized, 2 La. residents arrested overnight in Jones Co.
Deputies saw Goff with a machete when they arrived at the home around 2:45 p.m., and Goff ran...
Suspect in weekend standoff with Forrest Co. deputies identified
Two lottery tickets sold just miles apart in the Pine Belt matched the winning numbers in...
Check your numbers: Winning lottery tickets sold miles apart in the Pine Belt
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,460 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported.
379 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Miss. Wednesday