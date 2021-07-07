Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. cracking down on sign stealing

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Stop signs and other street signs keep drivers and pedestrians safe on roads every day, but in Jones County, Sheriff Berlin says people are taking them.

He says each missing street sign has dangerous impacts.

“If you’re not in the area and you know that there’s a stop sign that’s supposed to be there, then when you come driving up the road then you’re going to run that stop sign and maybe cause a wreck,” Berlin said.

From stop signs to one ways to road markers, the sheriff’s office have recovered a variety.

“Street signs give us a point of reference for 911 call,’ Berlin said. “So stealing these signs, you’re causing a problem for law enforcement, EMserve medical, the fire department and anyone else that’s looking for an address.”

Berlin says his office will do everything in its power to prosecute when it comes to theft.

“The consequences are I will charge you,” Berlin said. “,Each sign is anywhere from 50 to 200 dollars and if you’re caught with more signs that equal up to $1,000, which is a felony. Don’t think for one second I won’t prosecute you for a felony. I don’t care what kind of games you’re playing or what kind of pranks you’re pulling, you’re causing problems for emergency services.”

Any sign theft resulting in less than $1,000 in fines is petty larceny and can be prosecuted as a misdemeanor.

Berlin says preventing sign stealing will prevent accidents and slow response times. He asks that if community members know or see anything, they take it seriously.

“The community sees a lot more than we see,” Berlin said. “In the end, if you see something going on, call 911 and let us know. That’s all we ask.”

The department is working to replace the recovered signs as soon as possible to keep drivers safe.

