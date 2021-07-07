Heroin seized, 2 La. residents arrested overnight in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Narcotics agents in Jones County arrested two Louisiana residents while seizing heroin during a traffic stop overnight Tuesday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, narcotics agents arrested Aarion Newman, 30, and Allan Sherman, 31, on Interstate 59, south of Moselle.

Both suspects were in possession of 14.8 grams of heroin.

“The JCSD Narcotics Division is working hard to put pressure on the dealers of illegal narcotics in Jones County that destroy lives and families,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “As we’ve seen with recent overdoses, heroin addiction has the capacity to become a death sentence.”

Newman and Sherman have been charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

