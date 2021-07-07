Forrest County School District paying for students’ supplies

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County School District is set to start school in just three short weeks.

District leaders are making back to school shopping a little easier by taking a financial burden off parents’ shoulders.

The school system has decided for the second year in the row to pay for its students’ school supplies.

“We knew that school supplies may be a concern for lots of parents financially, as well as the ability to go get them” said district Superintendent Brian Freeman.

Longoria McGill is a Forrest County School District parent. Her grandson, Raylane, will be starting fourth grade this year at Rawls Springs Attendance Center.

“It’s a great blessing for me, because having him in school and the school supply list used to be yea-long, and it gives me extra money to buy his uniforms, his school clothes, his shoes, his socks, just extra things going toward even more at the house,” said McGill.

McGill says this doesn’t just help the people like her who are on a fixed income.

“I can speak for all of the other parents that are out there and even the parents that are working. If they’re working and have three and four kids to send to school, it takes a lot out of them to be able to buy school supplies, and the list. It seems like every year they get longer and longer,” said McGill.

Freeman also says providing all the supplies is expensive, but the investment is worth it.

“It is quite costly, but it’s a combination of district funds and some federal dollars through our title program that we will shift funding around and will hopefully take on all the needs of our students,” said Freeman.

Parents will not have to worry about buying things such as notebooks, paper, pens, crayons, markers or even binders.

School registration is happening right now for the Forrest County School District. Click here to get details from the district website.

