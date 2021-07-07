Win Stuff
Columbia Law Enforcement Training Academy starting armed security training this week

Seven guards are enrolled to try and learn new safety training skills.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA , Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Law Enforcement Training Academy started its armed security guard training courses Tuesday.

Throughout the week, members of the class will learn what it is like to be pepper sprayed, work in hand-to-hand combat, fire live rounds from a gun and more.

“Mississippi does not have any requirement for any armed security guard to receive any type of training,” said director of the academy Clint McMurry. “However, we are the first and only organization in the state to offer this training.”

McMurry said the academy has a 100% hire rate after graduation for those willing to take the course, as it provides a little something extra to their resume that most cannot present.

“After they graduate, they come off with an aura of professionalism,” said the owner of Tuff Guard Security Joe Roberts. “It helps the public, because they will feel safer, and feel they can approach the security guard, and it gives them a better grasp on what they are doing on the job in and out of uniform.”

These courses will wrap up on Friday, July 9.

