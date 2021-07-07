Win Stuff
Bay Springs aldermen holds public hearing to discuss smoking ordinance

Community leaders and residents met to voice their concerns about a potential smoking ordinance
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening, the Bay Springs city leaders held a public hearing to discuss a proposed smoking ordinance.

The proposal addresses places where people should not be allowed to smoke, specifically naming workplaces and public places.

During the meeting, a representative from the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition spoke about the positive effects of the ordinance as to how it would protect non-smokers in public places.

“The key issues were whether or not it was going to be beneficial for all the citizens or some of the citizens, so I think at the end of the day all of the facts are going to be considered, and it’s going to pertain to the health benefits for all,” said Robert Owens Jr. a representative for the Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition.

Some citizens showed up to voice their concerns about whether or not the ordinance is necessary. But, the board stressed during the meeting that nothing is set in stone. They just wanted to hear everyone’s opinion on the matter.

