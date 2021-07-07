379 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Miss. Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 323,200.

MSDH reported 379 COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 323,214 cases and 7,436 deaths.

One death was reported from the Pine Belt as it was recorded from the Forrest County area.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,460 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported:

Covington: 2,702 cases, 83 deaths



Forrest: 7,931 cases, 156 deaths



Jasper: 2,229 cases, 48 deaths



Jones: 8,499 cases, 169 deaths



Lamar: 6,427 cases, 88 deaths



Marion: 2,730 cases, 80 deaths



Perry: 1,283 cases, 38 deaths



Wayne: 2,659 cases, 42 deaths



MSDH also is reporting over 312,956 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 990,700 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:

Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings



First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials



Adults aged 50 and older



Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19



Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities



Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

