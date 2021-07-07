Win Stuff
379 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Miss. Wednesday

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,460 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 323,200.

MSDH reported 379 COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 323,214 cases and 7,436 deaths.

One death was reported from the Pine Belt as it was recorded from the Forrest County area.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,460 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported:

  • Covington: 2,702 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,931 cases, 156 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,229 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,499 cases, 169 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,427 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,730 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,283 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,659 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting over 312,956 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 990,700 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:

  • Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
  • First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
  • Adults aged 50 and older
  • Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
  • Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

