With 17 deaths, June 2021 was the deadliest month in Jackson’s history

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With a reported 17 homicides in the Capital City, the month of June 2021 was the deadliest in Jackson’s history.

The previous record was August of 2020, when 15 people were killed. Two of those 15 were teenagers.

The month of June began with the deaths of Antwan Howell and Kennedy Hobbs, an 18-year-old who died the night of her high school graduation. Howell was killed after an argument lead to the shooting of multiple people on Winchester Street.

Anthony Tyrone Lindsey Jr. was killed on June 3 followed by Jertia Evans two days later. Lindsey was allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at a Jackson apartment complex. Evans, a recent Mississippi State graduate, was at her grandmother’s house when someone drove by and fired multiple shots at the home.

Michael Jones, Robert Earl McGowan Jr. and Martavis Brown would be the next victims of gunfire.

Jones died after a disagreement with another man at a home near West Capitol Street. McGowan was shot outside a fast food restaurant. Brown, a teenager, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds on Fielding Avenue.

George McKinley and Solomon Jamison were killed on the 13th and 15th of June.

McKinley was found shot to death inside of a car. Jamison was killed by a Jackson police officer during an apparent armed robbery on a Tuesday afternoon, according to the city’s police department. Before his death, Jamison had posted “[screams] for help” on social media

In his last post, Jamison wrote “it was a way to talk me out of it,” and ended with, “Dont let nobody near my funeral fam.”

John Lee Martin and Nicholas Terry were both killed on the 17th. Marton was shot outside of his home during an argument, while Terry was shot on Newport Street.

Denzel Collins and Jamie Flower died on the 20th and 27th of June, and Christopher Thomas and Aaron Mosley both passed away on the 28th.

Collins’s body was found lying in the street on I-55 Frontage Road. Flower was found shot several times inside of a silver Honda Accord after it crashed into other vehicles near Clinton Boulevard.

Thomas was found dead after his vehicle left the road and crashed into a building on Livingston Road and Mosley was killed in a shootout on Oakland Avenue.

Robert Sutton and Kaylin Banyard would be the last victims of June 2021.

Sutton died of a head wound allegedly inflicted by a woman and a juvenile. Banyard allegedly died at the hand’s of her boyfriend’s brother following an argument with her boyfriend.

Of the 17 killed in June, nine were below the age of thirty. It was also at the end of the deadly month that Councilman Kenneth Stokes proposed sending in the Mississippi National Guard to help curb crime in the city.

