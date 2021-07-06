Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Wet weather hampering Pine Belt growers

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Farmers always hope for enough rain to help water their fields as they sow their crops in the early spring.

However, too much rain can reduce agricultural productivity and shorten the harvest season.

Farmers in the Pine Belt have had rain practically every day for several weeks, resulting in so much moisture that some crops, such as tomatoes, peas and beans, have suffered.

In Jasper County, A&P Farms & Produce supplies many local stores and farmer’s markets with fruits and vegetables.

A&P Farms employee Cole Avera said the rain has affected their growing season and they aren’t getting the harvest they expected earlier in the year.

“The spray can’t stay on there because of the rain. The plants aren’t holding up. It’s just that the year is not playing out like we wanted. I’ve talked to some people in Lucedale. They’re already clearing fields down there in places,” said Cole.

Carol’s Marketplace in Ellisville is one of the stores A&P supplies produce to.

While there is a lot of produce on the shelves right now, Wendy Staples, a manager at Carol’s Marketplace, says it’s getting harder to find.

“It’s affected a lot of our local produce. Normally, we’re getting in a lot more peas, a lot more butter beans,” Staples said. “It’s just a lot slower coming in this year.” “A lot of our local farmers have told us they’re not going to have as much this year as they normally do. Same with tomatoes. They’ve been harder to come by as well this year.”

The American farmer is no stranger to adversity. They all know that coping with the elements is just part of the job.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The standoff ended around 5 p.m. when a Forrest County SWAT team entered the home and...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Forrest County home
The Marion County sheriff's department is warning motorists to be wary of 'spikes' being...
Marion Co. sheriff warning drivers to watch for ‘spiked’ roads
Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
The City of Laurel prohibits shooting off fireworks within city limits.
Laurel police to enforce fireworks ban

Latest News

Wet weather hampering Pine Belt growers
6pm Headlines 7/5
6pm Headlines 7/5
Mississippi’s average gallon of gas costs $2.75
Gas prices continue to rise
Gas prices continue to rise across the country during summer.
Gas prices continue to rise