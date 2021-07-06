Wet weather hampering Pine Belt growers

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Farmers always hope for enough rain to help water their fields as they sow their crops in the early spring.

However, too much rain can reduce agricultural productivity and shorten the harvest season.

Farmers in the Pine Belt have had rain practically every day for several weeks, resulting in so much moisture that some crops, such as tomatoes, peas and beans, have suffered.

In Jasper County, A&P Farms & Produce supplies many local stores and farmer’s markets with fruits and vegetables.

A&P Farms employee Cole Avera said the rain has affected their growing season and they aren’t getting the harvest they expected earlier in the year.

“The spray can’t stay on there because of the rain. The plants aren’t holding up. It’s just that the year is not playing out like we wanted. I’ve talked to some people in Lucedale. They’re already clearing fields down there in places,” said Cole.

Carol’s Marketplace in Ellisville is one of the stores A&P supplies produce to.

While there is a lot of produce on the shelves right now, Wendy Staples, a manager at Carol’s Marketplace, says it’s getting harder to find.

“It’s affected a lot of our local produce. Normally, we’re getting in a lot more peas, a lot more butter beans,” Staples said. “It’s just a lot slower coming in this year.” “A lot of our local farmers have told us they’re not going to have as much this year as they normally do. Same with tomatoes. They’ve been harder to come by as well this year.”

The American farmer is no stranger to adversity. They all know that coping with the elements is just part of the job.

