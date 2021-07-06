Scattered T-storms expected over next few days in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-70s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low-80s Tuesday evening, with lows in the low-70s.

Scattered thunderstorms will fire back up during the afternoon hours Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again on Thursday with highs in the upper-80s.

We’ll begin to dry out towards the end of the week, as rain chances will go down to 20 percent by Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny, which will allow us to warm up into the upper-80s.

This weekend will be warmer, as highs reach into the low-90s under mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.