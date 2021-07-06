Win Stuff
Murder-suicide investigation ongoing in City of Laurel

A murder-suicide investigation is ongoing in Laurel.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, a murder-suicide investigation is happening in Laurel.

Cox said 911 dispatchers received a call around 9:35 a.m. Sunday from a man staying police were needed at an address in the 3500 block of North 7th Avenue.

LPD officials tell WDAM the man entered the home, shot a woman one time, killing her, before turning the gun on himself.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Stacey Nicole Moulds, of Laurel.

Cox identified the shooter as 41-year-old Horacio Sanchez Suarez, of Jones County.

“From the statements from the neighbors from what they heard and from the scene, all indications are this was a murder-suicide,” said Cox. “We believe that he called as he was pulling up to or entering the home. He obviously had access to the home. His car was still running. He walked into the home, and from obviously canvasing the neighborhood, what they heard, the gunshots, he then horribly shot and killed the lady and then turned the gun upon himself before we could get there.”

Cox said it is believed Moulds and Suarez were previously involved in a romantic relationship and the two had separated. He adds there is no further danger to the public from this incident.

According to LDP, there was nobody else involved, and no one else was in the home during the incident.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

