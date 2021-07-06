Win Stuff
MSDH says nearly 650 new COVID-19 cases reported over 4-day holiday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday that more than 985,000...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday that more than 985,000 Mississippians have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.(CDC)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that nearly 650 new COVID-19 cases had been reported over the four-day holiday weekend.

MSDH said 649 new cases had been reported in the state between July 2 and July 5.

The department also reported six new deaths Tuesday. Four were reported between July 1 and July 4, including one each in Forrest and Jones counties. The two others were discovered during a review of June 15 death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 322,835 and 7,425, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,435 COVID-19 cases and 703 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 2,698 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,916 cases, 155 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,228 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,498 cases, 169 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,419 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,729 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,287 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,659 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 311,917 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,032,232 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 985,048 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,911,438 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

