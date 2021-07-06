Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Mississippi teachers get pay raises

Teachers across Mississippi will see an increase in their salaries this year.
Teachers across Mississippi will see an increase in their salaries this year.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Teachers across Mississippi are hard at work preparing for the coming school year. This year, they’ll be getting pay raises.

Assistant teachers and certified teachers with more than three years of experience will get a raise of $1,000. Teachers with three years of experience or less will get a raise of $1,100.

Armendia Hulsey has been teaching seventh grade social studies for two years in the Hattiesburg Public School District. She says her career choice was never about the paycheck.

“Well, education is one of those fields that you don’t go into for the money. You’re here for the kids, for your students,” Hulsey said.

At the same time, she agrees the salary increase is much needed.

“We all go into it knowing that, but anything that can come down through the pipeline to us, we’re all aware of it, and we’re all encouraged by it, because a large chunk of our salary does get reinvested into our classrooms and into your students,” said Hulsey.

In addition to the raises, the base teacher salary in the Magnolia State is now $37,000.

“I think it definitely makes us feel a little bit more appreciated. It kind of is the first step in revitalizing Mississippi’s teaching profession and growing our industry,” Hulsey said. “We go to graduate school and post-graduate simply so we can try and get a little bit of a pay increase, so it’s definitely something that’s constantly talked about within teacher circles and when’s the next legislation going to come down the pipeline type thing.”

Hulsey said at the end of the day, it really is all about what’s best for the kids, and teacher funding is an important aspect.

“We care about them and we love them so much, so anything that is positive for teachers is positive for your students. I encourage legislators to keep that in mind.”

According to the National Education Association, the average teacher salary in the U.S. for 2019-2020 was $62,355. In Mississippi, the average was $46,843, ranking the state 51st in the country regarding teacher pay.

The teacher pay raise bill officially went into effect on July 1.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County sheriff's department is warning motorists to be wary of 'spikes' being...
Marion Co. sheriff warning drivers to watch for ‘spiked’ roads
Man from Oklahoma hit, killed by train in Lamar County
The standoff ended around 5 p.m. when a Forrest County SWAT team entered the home and...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Forrest County home
Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
A local state senator gives an update on the status of medical marijuana in the state of...
Miss. state senator gives update on medical marijuana

Latest News

Kyle Brooks will serve as the new fire chief for the City of Ellisville.
Ellisville welcomes new fire chief
William Carey University's School of Pharmacy was given the green light of full accreditation.
WCU’s School of Pharmacy receives full accreditation
A murder-suicide investigation is ongoing in Laurel.
Murder-suicide investigation ongoing in City of Laurel
The Biloxi Police Department has released descriptions of a woman (left) and a man they think...
Crime Stoppers ups reward for arrest of Walmart arsonists