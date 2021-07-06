Win Stuff
Mississippi Highway Patrol puts in busy July Fourth weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated more than 150 accidents over the four-day holiday weekend, including two with fatalities.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued nearly 6,150 citations during its 2021 Fourth of July enforcement period.

The four-day period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 2, and ran through midnight on Monday, July 5.

Statewide, troopers arrested 146 for driving under the influence. MHP also investigated 151 vehicle accidents, including four that were allegedly related to alcohol.

The accidents, which occurred along state routes, federal highways and interstates, produced 50 injuries and two fatalities.

Locally, Troop J logged 674 interactions with motorists, ranging from seatbelt violations to felony arrests.

Among 643 citations, Troop J issued 10 DUIs, made three drug and five felony arrests. Troopers also handed out 10 tickets for not wearing/owning a seatbelt and 12 for improper restraint of a child in vehicle.

Troop J investigated 16 collisions that produced four injuries.

The two fatalities occurred north of the Pine Belt over the final two days of the holiday.

On Sunday morning, MHP responded to a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on U.S. 61 in DeSoto County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Donterio T. Brewer, 32, of Charleston, was walking north in the southbound lane of U.S. 61 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP responded to a second, hit-and-run fatality early Monday morning.

Troopers responded  to an accident about 1:23 a.m. on Mississippi 373 in Lowndes County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Marquis R. Dixon, 31, of Columbus, was traveling southbound on Mississippi 373 while riding a 201 Kymco scooter.

An unknown vehicle traveling on Mississippi 373 collided with the scooter. Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation by MHP.

