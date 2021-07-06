Hub City gym collecting school supplies for students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hub City gym owner is combining fitness and education, but it’s not physical education. Lawrence Hopkins Jr., the owner of L.A.W. Fitness, is collecting school supplies for a back-to-school drive.

“Basically, what we’re trying to do here is give the kids something to look for as far as the next school year. A lot of kids went through a lot during the COVID season. A lot of parents went through a lot, as well, so we’re just trying to give back to the community,” said Hopkins.

If you bring supplies to the gym, you will get one free workout session. You can drop the supplies off at 6981 Lincoln Road in Hattiesburg.

