Families enjoying extended Fourth of July weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most cities and businesses were closed Monday to observe and honor the Fourth of July. The long weekend gave people like Nikolas Couch a reason to reflect on why he celebrates Independence Day.

“My stepdad is a veteran. It’s a first-hand view of what they had to go through and what they still go through even after the combat is over,” said Nikolas.

Nikolas’ sister, Serena, says she thinks it’s important to celebrate our freedom and the ones who fight for it every day.

“Who not only lost their lives but chooses to go to and join the military, police force, anything like that were they consciously put their lives on the line to make sure that we’re able to do this right here sit here and just enjoy whatever we want to do and how we want to do it” said Serena.

Nikolas said he has a deeper level of respect for our veterans because of their bravery and ability to do something many would not.

“I think it’s really important to respect the people who sacrifice everything they can so that I’ve got the liberty to do whatever I want,” said Nikolas.

Serena said the day also gave them a chance to come home and visit their parents in Hattiesburg.

“We’ve got plenty of memories growing up here in Hattiesburg and a lot of things we use to do, and we realize over the years how much bigger it has gotten, how much it’s grown from when we were kids,” said Serena.

