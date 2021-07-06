Win Stuff
Ellisville welcomes new fire chief

Kyle Brooks will serve as the new fire chief for the City of Ellisville.
Kyle Brooks will serve as the new fire chief for the City of Ellisville.(Eddie Robertson/WDAM 7)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel firefighter has been hired as the new fire chief for the City of Ellisville.

Forty-two-year-old Kyle Brooks is taking over that role and brings with him over 20 years of experience to the job.

Brooks is also the Jones County Fire Coordinator and a former Ellisville firefighter as well.

He started the job on July 1 and said his top priority was keeping Ellisville safe and responding to emergency situations, but he’s also looking for ways of improving the city’s fire rating.

“The better we can perform as a fire department, the better (insurance) rates that may be available to surrounding businesses and citizens.” Brooks said.

“Naturally, having better rates is an enticement to bring companies in here. I, it always helps and benefits in attracting new businesses.” he added.

The Ellisville Fire Department has three stations located in the city with twelve full-time firefighters on staff.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

