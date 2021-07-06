Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A major development in Harrison County now has the official approval of the board of supervisors. Buc-ee’s is set to invest $50 million into its first-ever Mississippi store.

The 80,000 square foot business will be located at the exit off Menge Avenue and Interstate 10. The board of supervisors agreed Tuesday to invest an additional $15 million into infrastructure at that location to help support the new Buc-ee’s.

The resolution noted that the northwest corner of the interchange is approximately 185-acres of undeveloped land while the southeast corner has rail access running through around 53-acres.

#Buccees is nearly 80,000 sq ft and once it’s in South Mississippi it will provide a closer place for folks far out in Harrison & Hancock Co. to shop. Harrison Co. developer says more steps need to take place now, like engineering & design and work with MDOT @WLOX #Mississippi pic.twitter.com/5V8pflK6sS — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) July 6, 2021

The store will employ 200 people. However, it’ll still be at least another two years before the project is completed.

Buc-ee’s, which is a Texas-based business, has become a bit of a cultural phenomenon, offering an expansive building stocked full of beaver-themed merchandise. Nestled amongst the apparel and souvenirs, the popular convenience store sells a variety of beef jerky, freshly made fudge and barbecue, as well as its famous beaver nuggets.

The business has several locations in Texas but in recent years has begun expanding throughout the Southeast. The closest location to South Mississippi currently is the Buc-ee’s in Robertsdale, Ala., which can be on I-10 going towards Gulf Shores. Since it opened a few years ago, it has become a tourist destination in and of itself, with thousands of people stopping there each day.

Buc-ee’s currently holds world records for the largest convenience store and the longest car wash.

