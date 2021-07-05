Pine Belt weather steady as it goes: Hot, humid

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ We’re starting off (Monday) morning with mostly clear skies and temps in the low-70s.

Skies will cloud up later this morning before scattered thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon hours.

Highs will be in the upper-80s this afternoon with temperatures falling into the low-80s this evening, with lows in the low-70s.

Scattered thunderstorms will fire back up during the afternoon hours (Tuesday). Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again on Wednesday, with highs in the upper-80s.

We’ll begin to dry out toward the end of this week, with rain chances dropping to 20 percent by Friday.

Skies will be mostly sunny, which will allow us to warm up into the upper-80s.This weekend will be warmer, as highs reach into the low-90s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.