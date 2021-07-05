Marion Co. sheriff warning drivers to watch for ‘spiked’ roads

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Apparently somebody is getting a kick dropping tire-puncturing spikes along across the roads of Marion County.

The sheriff’s department is not amused.

The MCSD took to Facebook, asking for the public’s help with any information regarding “someone throwing spikes onto public roads.

“This is not only costing citizens money, but also (is) a danger to the public, ... (including) the chance of it stopping first responders from saving a life,” the post read.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with any information to please call (601) 736-2711.

