Man from Oklahoma hit, killed by train in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train on Independence Day.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the man was hit by a southbound Amtrak train about a mile west of Tatum Camp Road around 6:50 p.m.

According to the sheriff, the train’s engineer reported the man was standing on the railroad tracks. The engineer told investigators they sounded the train’s horn in an attempt to alert the man to the approaching locomotive, but he did not move.

The man was 42 years old, and his identification listed an address in Oklahoma, Rigel said. Investigators are still working to track down his next of kin.

